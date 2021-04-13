Encouraging results for West Indies

Though the opposition teams in their last four Test matches are lowly ranked, it can be argued that results by West Indies are encouraging from a statistical perspective.

Under the captaincy of opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, West Indies beat Bangladesh 2-0 away in February and battled 0-0 against Sri Lanka in the just-concluded series in the Caribbean, or to be more precise, in Antigua on flat pitches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

It is the first instance since 2012-13 that West Indies have played three or more consecutive Tests without a defeat. As my old school cricket teammate, Trevor Eastmond, later to become a well-known comedian, would say, clap for that.

But this is no joke. The statistics tell us that West Indies have been struggling for a very long time to dominate teams.

2 comments