Cricket South Africa tour tentatively set for Trinidad

The entire South Africa tour of the West Indies is tentatively scheduled to be played in Trinidad.

It will include two Test matches and five T20 matches.

It was initially reported that Trinidad would host matches when Pakistan visits the Caribbean later this year.

The option of playing South Africa in Trinidad was discussed at the Cricket West Indies (CWI) annual general meeting on Sunday.

CWI has tried to limit players' traveling during the covid19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka and West Indies faced off in three T20 Internationals, three One Day Internationals and two Test matches from early March to early April. All those matches were played in Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

