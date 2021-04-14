West Indies Four-Day Championship stumped by COVID19

THE West Indies Four-Day Championship, which was tentatively scheduled to bowl off this month, has been canceled because of the covid19 pandemic.

For months Cricket West Indies (CWI) has deliberated whether it was possible to have the annual tournament.

Now Sukesh Maniam, who was a TT Cricket Board shareholder representative, along with Kerwin John at the CWI annual general meeting on Sunday, has said the tournament has been canceled.

Maniam told Newsday, “The four-day tournament is definitely off, due to obvious reasons, of moving teams around with restricted flights in and out of countries especially like TT, then (you have) the quarantine periods and so on.”

“What they are proposing…is that each territory is going to have their own matches – their best versus the rest kind of thing, within their territory.”

