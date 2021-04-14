Jamaican government gives green light to host international cricket

President Wilford “Billy,” Heaven says the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) is committed to adhering to health and safety guidelines after Government recently gave approval for the country to host international matches.

“Last week we received the go-ahead to play international cricket matches and to have the training, though in a limited way,” Heaven told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview yesterday.

“I make the point hastily that the JCA will continue to be responsible, and notwithstanding the approval, we will not do anything to compromise the safety of players and that of the nation,” he said.

As part of a busy home schedule, Cricket West Indies (CWI) is expected to host South Africa, Australia and Pakistan this summer. Regardless of the host country, it is likely that all matches will be staged behind closed doors to limit the risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

0 comments