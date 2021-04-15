Former West Indies Captain Jason Holder has expressed his delight at being named among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year.

Holder, who was among the West Indies' best-performing players during the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, was named alongside Zak Crawley, Mohammed Rizwan, Dominic Sibley and Darren Stevens. Meantime, Holder’s West Indies teammate and white-ball captain Kieron Pollard was named The Leading T20 Cricketer in the World.

Holder said the recognition is the reward for his hard work.

“This award means so much to me. I’m delighted that my efforts to play well and make a contribution have been bearing fruit and I just want to continue and reach higher heights,” he said.

