Roland Butcher: cricket politics inevitable

Former Barbados and England cricketer Roland Butcher believes that past Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Secretary Anand Sanasie and Barbados Cricket Association Vice-President Calvin Hope had no choice but to withdraw their bid for the top posts of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

During a telephone interview with Barbados TODAY, Butcher said while everyone has a democratic right to challenge, the eventual situation with Sanasie and the GCB made his decision to run impossible.

“At the end of the day, Mr. Sanasie had no choice really but to withdraw himself from the situation. The new board of Guyana obviously would have new presidents, vice-presidents, new representatives, new directives.

So, I don’t think none of those would have been favourable for Mr. Sanasie,” Butcher said.

