Holding: No action on racism in Britain

Cricketer turned commentator Michael Holding believes British society and its media are all talk and little action when it comes to championing equal rights for all, more specifically the Black Lives Matter movement.

The West Indies fast bowling great was expressing his opinions to the Sports Gazette while reacting to the fact that some black players have decided not to kneel before the start of matches and the recent decision by some clubs, players and former players like Arsenal great Thierry Henry to come off social media totally until online abuse is effectively addressed.

“There are two sides to this situation.

My argument with regards to Wilfried Zaha, Brentford Football Club and whoever else feels the need to stop taking a knee is, I support the position totally. What they are saying is, ‘What is the point of kneeling if that’s all that’s happening?’ They want action, they want people to support the movement”, said Holding, who won the Sports Journalists’ Association (SJA) Award for Best Pundit in 2020 for his powerful testimony about racial injustice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments