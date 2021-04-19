Hero CPL joins forces with Caribbean Cricket Podcast

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has joined forces with the Caribbean Cricket Podcast to bring even more engaging and entertaining content to their ever-growing social media following. The Caribbean Cricket Podcast, hosted by Machel St Patrick Hewitt and Santokie Nagulendran, has seen phenomenal growth over the last 12 months and has been given increasing recognition from established cricketing pundits for the depth and insight their show has offered.

This partnership with Hero CPL will see the Caribbean Cricket Podcast given a much bigger audience with the podcast being available across the CPL’s social media channels which have a combined following of over 6.5 million.

The CPL will work with the Caribbean Cricket Podcast to source guests and improve production values to build on an already very strong show that offers in-depth coverage and opinions on cricket in the Caribbean.

Chris Watson, CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “At CPL we are always working hard to produce year-round engaging content and we have been really impressed at what the Caribbean Cricket Podcast has been producing. We look forward to working with them to make something that is already very good even better and ensure that even more listeners tune in to the podcast.”

Santokie and Machel, founders of the Caribbean Cricket Podcast, said: ‘’This is a massively exciting partnership, we look forward to our content, which engages stakeholders across the region, being brought to a bigger audience via CPL channels. The CPL has established itself as an integral part of cricket in the Caribbean and it is a pleasure to be working alongside them. We will continue to create the podcasts and videos that fans have enjoyed so much over the past year and take things to the next level with this partnership.’’

0 comments