Billy Heaven looks at alternative competition as regional four-day tourney is thrown in doubt

With the regional four-day tournament unlikely to be staged this season, Cricket West Indies (CWI) board member Wilford “Billy” Heaven says plans are afoot to organize matches within each territory so that selectors can assess players ahead of the proposed Test series against South Africa and Pakistan.

“It is highly unlikely that we will have the four-day competition in the usual way. What we are contemplating at the moment is to have intra-territorial cricket among the best players from each territory,” Heaven, the president of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), said during a telephone interview.

“So Jamaica, for example, will organize within its borders a competition in which two teams will be established and they will play each other. The other five territorial boards will do likewise,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

It is expected that regional selectors will have a keen eye on all matches against the backdrop of a busy home schedule for the regional side.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

2 comments