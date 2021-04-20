A fitting award for Jason Holder

Wonderful words have been written and spoken about Jason Holder following his award of being named among the Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year.

And fast bowling all-rounder Holder, 29, a former West Indies captain, has responded splendidly.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the affable Barbadian led West Indies on a three-match Test tour of England.

It was a very significant series as West Indies were the first team to tour during the pandemic. Holder made his presence felt with a six-wicket haul in the opening Test in Southampton, which his side won by four wickets before losing the other Tests.

“Jason Holder was a giant both on and off the field last summer,” said Lawrence Booth, the editor of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

“After agreeing to lead his West Indies side on a tour of Covid-hit Britain, he inspired his team to victory over England at the Rose Bowl with first-innings figures of six for 42.

“Holder also led a dignified West Indian response to Black Lives Matter, taking a knee with his teammates before each Test and wearing a black glove, a gesture that recalled American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Olympics.”

