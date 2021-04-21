JCA lead selector Junior Bennett urges regional cricketers to make best of prep opportunities

JAMAICA Cricket Association (JCA) lead selector Junior Bennett is urging regional players to make the best of preparation opportunities that might come their way, with the traditional four-day competition looking certain to be canceled.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is considering a proposal to have intra-squad matches within each of the six territories to keep players active and give regional selectors the chance to make assessments.

“If the regional tournament is not held then these games are important, because some of the players are in the West Indies set-up and the games will provide welcomed practice for them. The games would give exposure to other players so we have to make sure the matches are competitive and taken seriously, like a regional game,” Bennett told the Jamaica Observer.

“There are more reasons than one for players to take them very seriously. I was told that the West Indies selectors might watch some of them, so players have to go out and put their best foot forward,” the former Jamaica senior team coach said.

