Windies vs South Africa tour could be in danger due to Cricket South Africa, government dispute

A yet-to-be-settled dispute currently roiling South Africa cricket threatens to scupper the team’s chances of touring the West Indies later this year.

The Proteas have been tentatively scheduled to tour the Caribbean in June of this year, most likely in Trinidad and Tobago, but a dispute between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the government could lead to its cancellation.

The issue stems from the government's request that Cricket South Africa (CSA) adopt a new constitution for cricket administration in the country. In a recent meeting, however, CSA voted against adopting the measure. The country’s sports minister is as a result said to be considering taking serious measures against the board.

