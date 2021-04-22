Zachary McCaskie hopes Middlesex call leads to greater things

Barbados opener Zachary McCaskie is excited about the opportunity granted to him to play for Middlesex County Cricket Club. The county commenced on April 12 and ends in September.

The 24-year-old right-handed batsman said his chance was made possible thanks to former legendary West Indies opening batsman Desmond Haynes and the Barbados Cricket Association vice-president Calvin Hope.

The elated former Christ Church Foundation student who has played two seasons for Barbados explained what it meant to him.

“My performances have to be up to a particular standard for the county to be fully interested in me. So, I have to ensure I help them however I can and that is the best way for me to elevate."

