CWI publishes Annual Report
Thu, Apr 22, '21
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has published a comprehensive full-color annual report for 2020. The public release of the report follows the recently concluded CWI Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 11th April 2021.
The 36-page document reports on CWI’s progress in relation to implementing its Cricket First Strategic Plan, in the face of the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Report features specific reports on cricket, fan engagement, and commercial development as well as finance, all of which were presented to the shareholder members at the recent AGM.
Commenting on the release of the report, re-elected CWI President, Ricky Skerritt, said: “The production of a holistic and analytical report to shareholders, published for general stakeholder reading, is not unprecedented. But, for various reasons, CWI has not prepared such an annual report for several years. I, therefore, wish to commend our Executive Management team for pursuing this particular project, as part of our effort to improve communication with all of our stakeholders.”