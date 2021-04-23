CWI still hoping for first-class cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is hoping that an accelerated roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines by regional governments can result in a sufficient improvement in health conditions so as to facilitate the staging of first-class cricket in coming months.

The governing body has been banking on a shortened first-class season, but with COVID-19 cases rising in several countries, speculation over a cancellation has heightened in recent weeks.

However, CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said they remained “optimistic and hopeful” of an improvement in the pandemic so some amended version of the first-class season could be staged before the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is scheduled to get underway in August.

“We want to hold on to the possibility of playing some four-day cricket at some point this summer until it becomes absolutely impossible from a logistics and COVID perspective,” Grave said.

