CRICKET West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave said plans are still in place to host South Africa despite Cricket South Africa (CSA) facing intervention from South Africa’s sports minister Nathi Mthethwa which may affect the tour.

A Cricinfo article on Sunday said, “Cricket South Africa (CSA) will face intervention from the country's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa after failing to agree on a Memorandum of Incorporation that will set out the blueprint for a majority independent board. Mthethwa will use the National Sports and Recreation Act to step in, which gives him the right to – amongst other things – withdraw funding and no longer officially recognize CSA as the governing body of cricket.”

South Africa is next in line to tour the Caribbean following Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies in March and April, but the latest news in South Africa has created some uncertainty.

