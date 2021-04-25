CWI president praying SA tour West Indies after Cricket South Africa 'de-recognised'

PRESIDENT of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Ricky Skerritt is “praying and hoping” that South Africa will still tour the Caribbean in the coming months after hearing the news that South Africa sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has taken over the running of Cricket South Africa (CSA), making that country’s tour of the Caribbean in jeopardy.

According to a Reuters article, “A Special General Meeting was held last Saturday (April 17) where it was expected that the Members Council (of CSA) would achieve the 75 per cent majority vote in favour of a change to the Memorandum of Incorporation, but instead, only six unions were in favour, while three abstained.

“I have decided to invoke my powers...by de-funding and de-recognizing CSA‚” Mthethwa stated in a letter to CSA on Friday, said Reuters.

