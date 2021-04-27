Jamaican Government approves cricket training

Jamaica Scorpions Head Coach, Andre Coley, says he welcomes the Jamaican Government's latest approval for cricket training as local players prepare for upcoming competition..

Earlier this month, the Jamaica Cricket Association received the Government's permission to host international cricket matches and stage training sessions while participants adhere to strict health protocols to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Under previous guidelines, each Scorpions' training session was limited to groups of three to four players which impacted their preparation for the regional Super50 Cup in February. But Coley said the limit has now increased to 10, giving the coaching staff the opportunity to better replicate match scenarios in training.

“When we were just returning to training months ago the guidelines required us to use smaller numbers. Now it is probably easier for us to do anything that is close to a game simulation type of training. The gathering limit is 15 people, so when we look at it we can have around 10 players plus the support staff,” Coley told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview yesterday.

