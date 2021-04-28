Russell among a number of Windies PSL replacements

All-rounders Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan are amongst the big names to have been signed up as replacements for the remainder of PSL 2021, the PCB confirmed on Tuesday. All six franchises picked overseas replacement players via an online process with the tournament all set to resume from June 1.

Russell, one of the most sought-after T20 players, will replace Tom Banton in the Quetta Gladiators squad whereas Shakib Al Hasan will join Lahore Qalandars as Rashid Khan’s replacement. New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was picked up by Karachi Kings to replace South African batsman Colin Ingram.

Australian quartet Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, James Faulkner, Callum Ferguson were among the 19 players picked up as replacements. Peshawar Zalmi, Gladiators and Islamabad United have reserved one pick each and will be submitting the names later.

