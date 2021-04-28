Hetmyer half-century fails to prevent RCB win

AHMEDABAD, India (CMC) — Shimron Hetmyer's rapid half-century went in vain as Delhi Capitals agonizingly missed out in a compelling run chase, going down by a single run to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here yesterday.

In pursuit of 172 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Capitals got an unbeaten 58 from Captain Rishabh Pant and a superb unbeaten 53 off 25 deliveries from the left-handed Hetmyer.

However, they needed 14 runs off the final over from seamer Mohammed Siraj but managed 12, to slip to only their second defeat in six outings while RCB climbed to the top of the eight-team league with their fifth win in six matches.

Sent in earlier, RCB gathered 171 for five off their 20 overs with South African superstar AB de Villiers top-scoring with 75 not out off 42 deliveries to underpin the innings.

Devdutt Padikkal (17) and captain Virat Kohli (12) posted 30 for the opening stand before both perished in the space of two balls in successive overs, leaving Rajat Patidar (31) to add 30 for the third wicket with Australian Glenn Maxwell (25) and a further 54 for the fourth with de Villiers.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

1 comments