Time to drop Campbell and Blackwood  Fazeer Mohammed

With huge doubt still surrounding the upcoming home series between hosts West Indies and the visiting South African side slated for June 2021, the topic that has continued to resonate throughout cricketing circles is the make-up of the next Test team if and when cricket gets underway.

With a number of the new players, the likes of Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva looking the part at the top level, regional cricket commentator and Trinidadian journalist, Fazeer Mohammed, believes the selectors should look elsewhere, where the selection of Jamaican opener John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood are concerned.

Campbell’s mediocre record speaks for itself. It cannot be argued that he has not been given enough opportunity to prove himself, and he continues to be found wanting,” said Mohammed.

“Most notable was the repetitive manner of his dismissals in the Tests against Sri Lanka, which suggests that opponents have worked him out and he was not able to adjust his style or technique to effectively counteract them,” added Mohammed.

