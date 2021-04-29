Vaccinated fans allowed in stands at this year's CPL

The 2021 Caribbean Premier League will be hosted entirely at Warner Park in St. Kitts, beginning on August 28.

The 33-match tournament will allow fans to attend at up to 50 per cent capacity of the 8,000-seat venue – as long as they show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium facility. However, CPL chief executive Pete Russell said that not all players would be required to be vaccinated in order to take part, in light of varying vaccine access to overseas players in particular.

“We’re aware that we need to get people vaccinated where possible,” Russell said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“That’s not always going to be the case but that is a process that we’re undergoing right now whether it’s [those] working for the CPL or playing [who] will be vaccinated. But it’s not a requirement that they’ll be vaccinated because there will be quarantine options as well."

Read more at Barbados Today

7 comments