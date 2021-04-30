Nehemiah Perry calls on JCA delegates to put cricket over private agendas

Former West Indies spinner and Jamaica captain, Nehemiah Perry, has called on delegates of his home country to put the interest of the sport first and not pursue what he described as a ‘separate agenda’ than wanting the best for the game.

Although an election date is yet to set, Jamaica Cricket Association president (JCA) Wilford Billy Heaven is expected to run unopposed for a fourth two-year team when the annual general meeting is held.

He has successfully held off two challenges, winning by a landslide on both occasions and many in the country’s local cricketing circles believe he would do the same if confronted by opposition in the 2021 election.

“I think we definitely need change. I cannot understand why it is that we have not won anything over the years, we have been last, second to last, we’ve only won one trophy out of 30-odd, and at the end of the day the administration is winning by a landslide,” Perry told the Mason and Guest radio program.

