TKR's DJ Bravo requests trade to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Mon, May 3, '21
Dwayne Bravo has been traded by the Trinbago Knight Riders to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 37-year-old Trinidadian requested the trade that will see compatriot Denesh Ramdin move the other way prior to the start of the new season.
“At this stage of my career, I needed a new challenge, which is to work with new talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies,” Bravo said in the statement released by the four-time CPL champions.
“Also, becoming part of a new franchise SKNP will provide me with a new channel in CPL.
“I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they have done for Trinidad and Tobago in general.”
