Dwayne Bravo has been traded by the Trinbago Knight Riders to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The 37-year-old Trinidadian requested the trade that will see compatriot Denesh Ramdin move the other way prior to the start of the new season.

“At this stage of my career, I needed a new challenge, which is to work with new talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies,” Bravo said in the statement released by the four-time CPL champions.

“Also, becoming part of a new franchise SKNP will provide me with a new channel in CPL.

“I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they have done for Trinidad and Tobago in general.”

