Roach career-best eight-wicket haul sends Hampshire to historic defeat

LONDON, England (CMC) — Veteran West Indies seamer Kemar Roach snatched a career-best eight-wicket haul to pass 400 first-class wickets as Surrey inflicted Hampshire with their worst-ever post-war defeat in the County Championship here yesterday.

Trailing by 468 on first innings after Surrey carried their overnight 513 for three to 560 for seven declared, Hampshire collapsed for 179 in their second innings to lose by an innings and 289 runs on the third day at the Oval.

The 32-year-old Roach, who struggled for success in Surrey's opening two games, was at the heart of their success, claiming eight for 40 in a superb exhibition of seam bowling.

He ended with match figures of 10 for 80 following his first-innings brace in Hampshire's 72 all out last Thursday as Surrey picked up their first win of the new season.

South African Hashim Amla retired hurt on his overnight 215 while Jamie Smith added 12 to his unbeaten 66 before becoming one of four wickets to fall before Surrey declared midway through the morning session.

