Lloyd insists fit, ball-hungry bowlers crucial for Windies return to top

Legendary former West Indies captain, Clive Lloyd, has called for a redoubling of efforts to get regional bowlers to achieve peak fitness levels as part of realizing ambitions to consistently challenge the world’s best.

In assessing the difference between the fitness levels of some of the current crop of bowlers and those who dominated oppositions in his time, Lloyd admitted that the players of yesteryear had the advantage of much heavier involvement in English County Cricket.

“Joel Garner was a big fellow, but he was terribly fit. Walsh was a big fellow, tall fellow, but he was fit. Those guys were accustomed to playing in County cricket, where you would have to bowl four spells a day and travel the next day and start again. They got accustomed to that, our guys are not accustomed to that,” Lloyd told the Mason and Guest radio program.

