Barbadian three no longer contracted to Cricket West Indies

BARBADIANS Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich and Shamarh Brooks have been axed from the list of contracted West Indies cricketers.

Investigations by NATION SPORT reveal new central contracts will be announced this week following a meeting of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) directors on Zoom last Thursday.

Sacked Test captain Jason Holder has retained his contract while his successor, Kraigg Brathwaite, who was previously stripped of his red ball central contract, has been reinstated.

One-Day International wicket-keeper/batsman Shai Hope has kept his white-ball contract, along with his captain Kieron Pollard, who also leads the West Indies Twenty20 side.

Read more at NationNews

17 comments