Coley welcomes plans by CWI to organise matches within each territory

JAMAICA Scorpions Head Coach Andre Coley has joined the list of people welcoming plans by Cricket West Indies (CWI) to organise matches within each territory to help players prepare for proposed Test series against South Africa and Pakistan.

“There is some discussion around four-day games that will coincide with international tournaments coming up. It is important for players to get the opportunity to play at a certain level and to keep that sharpness and to stake a claim for any upcoming tour,” he told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview.

The regional four-day competition, which would normally run from late in the year up to approximately the first quarter of the new calendar year, is traditionally the platform upon which players can stake their claim for a place in the West Indies Test team.

However, due to logistical challenges and safety concerns brought on by the novel coronavirus the competition is unlikely to be held this season.

