Windies dip to 10th in latest ICC T20 charts

LONDON, England (CMC) — West Indies have slumped to 10th spot in the latest International Cricket Council's Twenty20 rankings, just six months before they defend their title at the T20 World Cup in India.

Following the annual update yesterday which saw results from 2017-18 eliminated, West Indies found themselves on 222 rating points but still within striking distance of the three teams immediately ahead of them.

Bangladesh is ninth on 225 points, Sri Lanka lies eighth on 227 points, while Afghanistan is seventh on 236 points.

England, meanwhile, remains the top side in the rankings with 277 and has extended their lead over second-place India to five points.

