Roach hails breakthrough after slow start for Surrey

LONDON, England (CMC) — West Indies seamer Kemar Roach believes his career-best eight-wicket haul against Hampshire was just reward for his persistence after managing only three wickets from 71 overs in his two opening matches of the County Championship for Surrey.

The 32-year-old picked up eight for 40 to end with match figures of 10 for 80 as the hosts crushed Hampshire by an innings and 289 runs inside three days at the Oval on Saturday.

“I'm extremely happy. I put a lot of work in for the two games I've played before,” Roach said after bowling Surrey to victory.

“[It was] tough work. It was a lot of overs that I bowled and I didn't get much of a reward but to come here, obviously, and put the ball in the right areas and get eight — 10 wickets in the game — it's a fantastic feeling.

“And to do it with a bunch of great guys, it's even better.”

