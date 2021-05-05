Players heading home after COVID forces IPL suspension

A plethora of West Indies players are set to return home after Indian Premier League (IPL) organisers suspended the cash-rich Twenty20 league yesterday, as the fallout continued from the wave of COVID-19 infections, which hit the tournament Monday.

Following an emergency meeting between the Indian Premier League Governing Council and the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), organisers said they had “unanimously” decided to pull the plug “with immediate effect” in the best interest of the health and safety of all stakeholders.

Yesterday, Sunrisers Hyderabad – which features former West Indies Test captain Jason Holder – joined Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in confirming a positive COVID-19 case when Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the virus.

KKR, for whom Andre Russell and Sunil Narine ply their trade, announced Monday that two players, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, had tested positive, and hours later Dwayne Bravo’s CSK said three of their back-room staff had also tested positive.

