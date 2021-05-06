Wickets drought for Joseph

LONDON – Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was thrifty but lacked penetration as Warwickshire kept Worcestershire in the field for the entirety of day one of their County Championship clash on Thursday.

Sent in at Edgbaston, the hosts reached 271 for seven with 21-year-old opener Robert Yates top-scoring with 104 and wicketkeeper Michael Burgess weighing in with 65 not out.

Joseph, in his third match for the club, went wicketless from 18 overs which cost only 49 runs.

“If we are honest, we were poor in the first session,” said Worcestershire captain Joe Leach, who snared two for 51.

“There was a little bit of help in the wicket but we just didn’t capitalize on it.”

Read more at Barbados Today

3 comments