Ann Browne-John: Varied approach necessary for award of contracts

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Women's chief selector, Ann Browne-John, has underscored the importance of a multi-faceted approach for determining central retainer contracts for the Caribbean side.

While pointing out that performance remained central to the criteria, the veteran administrator said there were other factors which needed to be considered in the process, if Cricket West Indies was to maximize its talent pool.

“There are a number of factors that you look at when you are awarding contracts,” she told an online media conference on Friday.

“You look at performance, you look at longevity, you look at development because some players will get a senior contract and some people will get a development contract.

