Grave rules out T&T as host country for South Africa series

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave said Trinidad is no longer an option for the South Africa tour of the West Indies due to the quarantine period required for people entering the country.

In a Whatsapp message to Newsday on Friday, Grave said he understands the Government’s guidelines. “Understandably they can’t allow anyone into the country at this moment without going through their quarantine requirements.”

Newsday was informed in mid-April that the entire South Africa tour of the West Indies, which includes five T20 matches and two Test matches, was tentatively scheduled to be played in Trinidad.

An anonymous source, who works with the TT Cricket Board (TTCB), told Newsday, “The dates (of the South Africa series) were not confirmed. It is tentatively going to start in early June and it is going to be all here of course…we (TT) were supposed to initially get Pakistan (matches) now we are getting South Africa (matches).”

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments