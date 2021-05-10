CWI prepared to be 'agile' in planning as Proteas series looms

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Cricket West Indies (CWI) is anticipating another testing time when they host next month's bio-secure series against South Africa but said it was critical to remain operationally “agile” in order to respond to the challenges served up by coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa are scheduled to play two Tests and five One-Day Internationals (ODI) but CWI are yet to announce the itinerary for the tour.

CWI chief executive, Johnny Grave, said though experience had been gained from staging the Sri Lanka series, the nature of the pandemic meant planning remained fluid.

“There are so many hurdles to overcome so it's an ongoing process,” Grave said.

“And ultimately, until players arrive – and talking from experience with Sri Lanka – until that first ball of the first game is bowled, right to the last day when players safely leave, it's a stressful time for everyone just to make sure the cricket can go ahead as planned."

