Campbell in mix to face South Africa

Jamaica and West Indies opening batsman John Campbell could take part in the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa to take place in the Caribbean early next month.

Chief selector Roger Harper says Campbell, who had modest returns of 68 runs in four innings in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka in Antigua, has been included in a training squad.

The left-hander has come under pressure to keep his place in the Test side, having less than stellar numbers in his last few international outings.

Pundits believed that the Sri Lanka series would have been the nail in the coffin for the 27-year-old, but Harper says players will still have a chance to show their worth.

“We haven’t decided that we are finished with anyone,” Harper said. “You would have noted that we have selected a squad to prepare for the series against South Africa, and John is in that squad.”

Read more at The Jamaica Gleaner

16 comments