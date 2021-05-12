Grave: CWI should decide South Africa venue this week

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) should decide the venue(s) for the South Africa series this week, according to CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

In a Whatsapp interview, Grave said, “We hope to have everything confirmed by the end of the week, all being well.”

The South Africa series, inclusive of two Test matches and five T20 Internationals, was originally carded to take place in Trinidad in June.

In a television newscast on Monday, it was reported that St Lucia and Grenada are the likely destinations for the South Africa series.

1 comments