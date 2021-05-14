West Indies women complete their first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua - Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirms that the West Indies Women’s High-Performance training squad and coaching staff have received their first vaccinations against COVID-19 at the start of their month-long camp in Antigua.

CWI, in partnership with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Ministry of Health, has been able to ensure that all eligible members of the squad and support staff have now received their first dose of the vaccine. CWI is supporting the Government’s efforts to raise awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccine to protect everyone from the COVID-19 virus.

CWI’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Israel Dowlat spoke of the importance of having players and the support staff vaccinated, “CWI is committed to assist the vaccination drive across the region by raising awareness and helping to educate communities, as this will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the West Indies. We continue to invest in the health and wellbeing of our cricketers and staff and are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Health in Antigua and Barbuda for assisting in getting everyone at the camp vaccinated.”