Unfair statement by Sir Curtly

SIR CURTLY Ambrose, the great fast bowler of the West Indies (WI) team in the nineties, had something to say of the glory days of WI cricket of which he played a part.

But while I understand what he’s trying to say, I can’t agree with his perspective.

He says: “I think nowadays most of the youngsters we have now probably don’t quite understand what cricket means to West Indians in the WI and abroad because cricket is the only sport that really unites Caribbean people.

“When we were the best team in the world, West Indians all over the globe could walk and boast about how good we are because we were the best.”

This is an unfair statement that casts judgment on the current players. To say that because his team was the best and Caribbean people, wherever they may live, would boast about them does not mean that the modern-day West Indian cricketer is not aware of the support he has out there in the world.

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments