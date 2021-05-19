KNIGHT AND MATTHEWS SMASH HALF-CENTURIES IN FIRST PRACTICE MATCH Kyshona Knight and Hayley Matthews registered half-centuries in the first practice match of the West Indies Women’s high-performance camp in Antigua. Head Coach Courtney Walsh opened the camp with a 35-over match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, to ease the players back into the rigours of international cricket. Captains Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammed commandeered teams that saw the ideal combination of returning experienced players as well as the new players to camp. The veterans put their hands up in this opening match, with Matthews and Knight taking the lead. Rashada Williams, the wicketkeeper/batter from Jamaica showed her patient batting, reminiscent of that of Stafanie Taylor. Williams supported her captain Matthews as the pair along with extras took their team to 100 before the loss of Williams’ wicket in the 20th over. Aaliyah Alleyne was the next batter into double figures with 17 for Matthews XI.

Matthews XI posted 160/8 from their 35 overs. Matthews top-scored with 54 from 69 deliveries, which included six fours. Right-arm medium pacer, Shanika Bruce was the main destructor for Mohammed’s bowling XI, finishing with figures of 4/34 from 5 overs and scalping a hattrick in the process, followed by Steffi Soogrim with 2/27 from 7 overs.

In their run-chase, Mohammed’s XI got off to a steady start courtesy Reniece Boyce and Kyshona Knight. Boyce posted 19 from 17 deliveries, which included two fours before she was bowled by Aaliyah Alleyne for 19. Knight then carried her bat in taking her team to victory. Anisa Mohammed added a valuable 35 from 49 with Knight to ensure that their team secured the first win of the camp, with 2.1 overs to spare.

Knight finished the innings not out on 61 from 91 deliveries which included four fours, while Mohammed posted 35 from 49 deliveries, also striking four fours. Mohammed’s XI won by 4 wickets finishing on 163/7 from 32.5 overs. Bowling for Matthews XI, Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser and Karishma Ramharack all took 2 wickets a piece. Coach Walsh gave CWI Media his comments, “I thought the game very well. I was very happy with some of the batters getting some runs and we had two major partnerships. The ladies are showing that they’re doing what we have been asking them to do, which is one of the positives so far. We had a couple ladies getting wickets as well. We saw a hattrick and the backing up in the field was what we have been drilling home. We still have some areas to tighten up on but it’s not a bad start. So, all in all it was a good first official match of the camp.”

The second practice match will be a 40 over contest at the same venue on Friday.

