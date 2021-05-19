Proteas eyeing competitive series against West Indies

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Cricket South Africa (CSA) said it was anticipating a competitive tour of the Caribbean next month, especially with both teams “evenly matched” for the Test and Twenty20 series.

The hosts are ranked sixth in Tests, one place higher than the Proteas, but are four places below them in T20 Internationals, despite being the reigning world champions.

“Tours to the West Indies are always one of the most highly anticipated tours of them all, not only because of the beauty of the venues but the quality and competitiveness of the cricket that is in store,” said CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith.

“We are looking forward to explosive displays of cricket and entertainment on our screens for fans around the world to consume as the two evenly matched countries come together for both Test and T20 cricket.”

