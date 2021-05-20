There will be changes to the way in which Cricket West Indies awards retainer contracts following backlash to the recent announcements of players who received contracts for the coming year.

The Guyana Cricket Board write to CWI requesting the criteria used to select players awarded contracts after Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd and Veerasammy Permaul were among the players left out.

However, according to Dr. Kishore Shallow, there will be changes to the system now used by the time the next contract period comes around.

“I would say that we are looking at the system for awarding grades and so on for the contracts. I expect that for the next contractual period we will have an improved system in terms of how we award these contracts,” said Dr. Shallow while speaking on Mason and Guest in Barbados on Tuesday.

