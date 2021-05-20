CPL feeling COVID-19 squeeze

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

Director of Operations Michael Hall says the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has continued to experience the economic fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but remained confident that this year’s showpiece in St Kitts and Nevis would be a success.

For the second straight year, players and officials will be subject to a pay cut, and even though fans could return for this year’s tournament, they will have to be fully vaccinated and limited to only half the capacity of the Warner Park venue.

Hall pointed out that all global sports events staged in the pandemic environment had taken a financial hit and the CPL was no different.

“Even more so in the case of the CPL, our brand is that we’re the biggest party in sport and, obviously, you can’t have a party if you don’t have guests at the party,” the veteran Jamaican administrator said in reference to the absence of fans.

“And so the atmosphere is not there. CPL is punching above its weight. We play in a small market in terms of attendance, we play in economies that are generally weaker than where the other leagues take place.

