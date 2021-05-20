Cricketers' work ethic must match talent

FORMER West Indies manager Omar Khan is not surprised that Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to the West Indies T20 team, but has advised the Guyanese left-handed batsman and other young cricketers that their professionalism and work ethic must match their talent in order for them to have longevity.

On Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) named Hetmyer in a provisional 18-man squad for forthcoming T20 home series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. The five-match T20 series between West Indies and South Africa bowls off on June 26 in Grenada.

Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh Jnr have also been recalled.

Hetmyer, 24, has not been a consistent member of the West Indies team over the past year owing to fitness and covid19 concerns. Along with other senior players, he chose not to tour Bangladesh earlier this year.

Hetmyer’s future has been a popular topic throughout the region in recent days also because he was not offered a CWI retainer contract in early May for the forthcoming year. CWI lead selector Roger Harper said Hetmyer has the potential to be among the world’s best, but said the selection panel wants him to be more “focused.”

