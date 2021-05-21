GoFundMe page to help ex-WI bowler Patrick Patterson

A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide financial assistance for former West Indies fast bowler Patrick Patterson.

Bharat Sundaresan, who travelled to Jamaica to interview Patterson for The Indian Express in 2017, is arranging the initiative. He wrote that in 2017, "after three visits to the Caribbean looking for him, I found Mr Patterson in his home country of Jamaica. He didn't recall much of his past life or his glory days as a cricketer and was just about managing to scrape through every day."

The goal is to raise US$20,000 for Patterson.

On the GoFundMe page, Sundaresan said, “Mr Patterson is currently struggling to even purchase groceries and to make sure he gets two meals a day...this is a plea not only to the cricketing community but to everyone who he entertained with his breath-taking displays of raw pace and that inimitable bowling action which has been attempted in every gully and backyard around the world.”

