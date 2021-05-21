'Gayle has slowed down a bit but can still win a match'

Former West Indies fast bowler turned analyst, Richard ‘Prof’ Edwards believes veteran batsman Chris Gayle could still add plenty of value as an x-factor, with the team set to continue preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The 41-year-old batsman’s inclusion, along with the inclusion of a few other senior players, has continued to divide opinion. While some believe the players are solid and experienced additions to any potential World Cup squad, there are others who believe the focus should be on developing younger players.

“You do want fellows to be very mobile. The trouble that we all know with Chris Gayle is that if you hit the ball to him, he will catch it, but he’s not as fast these days, he slowed down quite a lot,” Edwards told the Mason and Guest program.

