Jamaica Tallawahs announce 2021 retentions

The Jamaica Tallawahs have announced their retentions for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League which runs from 28 August to 19 September in St Kitts & Nevis.

The Tallawahs have retained West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite as well as Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton.

Fidel Edwards returned to the Hero CPL in 2020 and he has been held on to for the 2021 season after impressing with his pace last year.