Calls for regional cricket bosses to capitalise on Windies' rise in rankings

There are calls for West Indies cricket administrators to build on the regional team's climb up the world Test rankings by doubling down on development and grassroots programmes.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released rankings last week that showed the Caribbean side had moved two places up to sixth — its best position in eight years.

“It shows that we are making steps in the right direction. Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the local boards must continue to put developmental programmes in place, so that younger players will be better equipped to deal with the pressure of international cricket,” said Junior Bennett, the head of Jamaica cricket's selection panel.

“Those development programmes must include more 'A' Team tournaments and Under-23 programmes in each territory,” he told the Jamaica Observer, reiterating that regional territorial boards must also play their part in readying players for the international level.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

2 comments