West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach ended his five-game stint in the English County Championship on a high on Saturday taking nine wickets in Surrey’s drawn match with Middlesex.

Roach, 32, took 4 for 61 as Middlesex, chasing Surrey’s first innings score of 190, were bowled out for 160. Jordan Clarke took 4 for 41 for Surrey that helped Roach undermine the efforts of Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson, who top-scored with 68.

“What can I say, My Surrey experience was amazing, nothing short of brilliant, but duty calls,” he posted on Instagram.

