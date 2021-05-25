Hetmyer signed by Multan for PSL continuation

LAHORE, Pakistan (CMC) — Shimron Hetmyer's gradual isolation from Test cricket continued Saturday when he was signed by Multan Sultans for next month's continuation of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-hander, along with T20 World Cup winner Johnson Charles, was picked up by the franchise in a replacement draft staged online earlier this week.

Hetmyer was one of several West Indies players who returned to the Caribbean earlier this month after the lucrative Indian Premier League was suspended due to the country's COVID-19 crisis.

Significantly, the Guyanese was not included in a 30-man squad selected to participate in a three-week high-performance camp in St Lucia, in preparation for the two-Test series against South Africa bowling off June 10 in the Caribbean island.

Hetmyer has not played a Test in one-and-half years and averages just under 28 from 16 matches which have seen him score five half-centuries.

